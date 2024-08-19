Coty (COTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty Trading Up 2.2 %

Coty stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Coty has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

