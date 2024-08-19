CorMedix’s (CRMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

CorMedix stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

