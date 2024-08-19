Cormark Lowers Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$33.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

PBL opened at C$21.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.62. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$17.95 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

