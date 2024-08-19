Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSIGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.450-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.0 million-$353.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.9 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

