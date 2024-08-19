Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.01 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $351.22 million and $27.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $41.92 or 0.00071402 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007748 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,809 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,799.18937623 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.32609509 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $27,835,857.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

