Compass Point Raises Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target to $9.00

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Compass Point from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.29. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 122.9% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cipher Mining by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 2,938,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

