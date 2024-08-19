Comparing Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) & Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vita Coco and Plant Veda Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $500.02 million 2.88 $46.63 million $0.92 27.65 Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Plant Veda Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vita Coco and Plant Veda Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 4 4 0 2.50 Plant Veda Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Plant Veda Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Plant Veda Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.05% 27.42% 19.66% Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vita Coco beats Plant Veda Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Plant Veda Foods

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers milk, creamers, lassi, and yogurts. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

