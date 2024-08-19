CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

