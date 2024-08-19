Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Lowered to $15.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $565,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

