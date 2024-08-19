Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $29.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $722,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,455. 37.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after buying an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

