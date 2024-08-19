CIBC Downgrades Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.82.

SPB stock opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.13. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

