CIBC Boosts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$5.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.96.
WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Insider Activity
In other WELL Health Technologies news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
