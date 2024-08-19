CIBC Boosts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$5.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.96.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of WELL opened at C$4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.08.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.