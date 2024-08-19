Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,664. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

