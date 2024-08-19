China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,276,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,937,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.
China Literature Company Profile
