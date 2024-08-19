China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,276,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,937,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

