Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 933 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,424. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $85.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

