Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 966,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,765. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

