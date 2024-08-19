Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

PKG traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $197.16. 85,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,949. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.59.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

