Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,178 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,173. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.85. The stock has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

