Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $366,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SLB
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.