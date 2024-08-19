Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $272,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 493,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,518. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

