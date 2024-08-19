Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 867,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,588. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

