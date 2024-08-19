Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 6.0 %

CETX stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

