Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its position in Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $3,622,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.