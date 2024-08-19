Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$40.02 and a 52 week high of C$56.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.