Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 510,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 978,044 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.76.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after buying an additional 529,177 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

