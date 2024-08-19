Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.76.

Shares of CXB stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.206334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In other news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,200 shares of company stock worth $75,124. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

