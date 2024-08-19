BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,498,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 590,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after acquiring an additional 432,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.8 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.65. 84,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,880. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

