BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $1,797,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LGND shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.