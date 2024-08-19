BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 96.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 461.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.59. 19,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

