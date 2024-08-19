Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,363 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $37,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 696,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

