Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $13.43

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Western Union alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union Stock Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Western Union by 52.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.