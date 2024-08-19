Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $11.00

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Repay alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RPAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Repay Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Repay by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Repay has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $837.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. Repay’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.