Brokerages Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target at $9.63

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research analysts have commented on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACDC

ProFrac Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.85. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,830,831.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,046,061 shares of company stock worth $8,462,897. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ProFrac by 1,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 228,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProFrac by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ProFrac by 72.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.