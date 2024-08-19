Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $157.87

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.13.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Shares of Celanese stock opened at $129.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Celanese’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
