Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.15.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.