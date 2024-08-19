Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Shares of EAT opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 49.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $7,963,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

