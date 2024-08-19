BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5,602.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 757,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,905. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $753.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.92.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -116.36%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

