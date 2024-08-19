BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on BRSP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of BRSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 757,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,905. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $753.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.92.
BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -116.36%.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.