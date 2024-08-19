Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 762,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.86. 199,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.13.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.