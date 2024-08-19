Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

BOLT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

