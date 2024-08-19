Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $436,243.60 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP David J. Benjamin sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $436,243.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.6 %

BLKB traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 95,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,958. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,950.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

