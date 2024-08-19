Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 3.9%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.71. 563,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,899,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTDR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $5,074,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,386,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

