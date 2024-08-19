Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 3.9%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.71. 563,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,899,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on BTDR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 5.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $5,074,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,386,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.