Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,728,100 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 11,818,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 263.64%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

See Also

