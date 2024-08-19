B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $656.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 280.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 626,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 380,054 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in B&G Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

