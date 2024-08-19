Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $354.36 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $354.36 million and $925,278.62 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.50 or 0.04418721 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00035255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,077,181 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,377,181 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

