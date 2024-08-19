Bank of America Cuts Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $45.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,829 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Global-E Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 60.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,150,000 after buying an additional 1,877,953 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.