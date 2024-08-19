Bank of America Cuts Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $45.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.82.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,829 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Global-E Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 60.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,150,000 after buying an additional 1,877,953 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
