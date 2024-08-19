Bank of America Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $63.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.85.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Boston Partners grew its stake in Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227,047 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

