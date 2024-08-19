Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.06) target price on the stock.
Shares of BBY stock opened at GBX 411.60 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.60 ($5.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 3,428.57%.
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
