Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBYFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.06) target price on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at GBX 411.60 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.60 ($5.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 3,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balfour Beatty

In related news, insider Leo Quinn bought 37,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £129,646.52 ($165,534.37). Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

