Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APR.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$521.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$11.31.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

