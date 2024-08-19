Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APR.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
