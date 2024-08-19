Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 985.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 24,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $269.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

