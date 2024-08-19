ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $73.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ATI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ATI by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,258,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

ATI stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. ATI has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

